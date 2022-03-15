Supreme Court to set up bench to hear plea against bail granted to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case

New Delhi, March 15
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would set up a bench to hear on Wednesday a plea challenging the grant of bail by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people, including four farmers, dead.
A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana took note of the submission of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for some farmers, that there was an attack on one of the prime witnesses of the case.
The people who attacked the witness threatened by saying “now that BJP has won, they will take care of him,” Bhushan said, adding that other co-accused are also seeking bail relying on the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Ashish Mishra.
The CJI said he would constitute the bench which had heard the case earlier and list it for hearing on Wednesday.
