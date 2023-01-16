Supreme Court to take up petition on forced conversions today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 15

BJP leader AK Upadhyay’s PIL seeking directions to the Centre and states to take stringent measures to check fraudulent religious conversion by threat and inducement — which was being heard by a Bench led by Justice MR Shah — will be taken up by a three-judge headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday.

The CJI-led Bench, which also includes Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala, will hear the PIL on January 16 along with petitions challenging anti-conversion laws enacted by various states. On January 9, the Bench had refused to examine the maintainability of the PIL or expunge certain remarks against minorities objected to by some intervenors.