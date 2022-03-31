Supreme Court to Uttar Pradesh: Spell out stand on Ashish Mishra’s bail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to clearly spell out its stand by Monday on the bail granted to Lakhimpur Kheri violence case prime accused Ashish Mishra by the Allahabad High Court.

During hearing on a petition filed by victims’ families challenging the February 10 order of the High Court granting bail to Mishra, a three-judge Bench led by CJI NV Ramana noted that a court-appointed and judge-monitored SIT had recommended filing an appeal against the bail order.

Two reports of Justice (Retd) Rakesh Kumar Jain monitoring SIT probe into the violent Lakhimpur Kheri incident had recommended filing an appeal in the top court seeking cancellation of Mishra’s bail.

The Bench asked senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani to respond to the two reports of the monitoring judge recommending steps to get Mishra’s bail cancelled and posted the matter for hearing on April 4.

On behalf of the petitioners, senior counsel Dushyant Dave sought cancellation of Mishra’s bail, contending the High Court’s order suffered from non-application of mind.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3 last year. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by angry protesters. A local journalist was also killed in the violence. The Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Mishra on February 10.

Asserting it had “vehemently opposed” Lakhimpur Kheri violence case prime accused Mishra’s bail plea before the High Court, the UP Government had on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a decision to challenge the bail order was under consideration.