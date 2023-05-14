 Supreme Court trashes appeal of former ISRO scientist against dismissal from service : The Tribune India

Supreme Court trashes appeal of former ISRO scientist against dismissal from service

The bench said it did not find any reason to interfere with the high court’s judgment dismissing the challenge against the CATs order

Supreme Court trashes appeal of former ISRO scientist against dismissal from service

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, May 14

The Supreme Court has junked a scientist’s plea challenging his dismissal from service by ISRO, saying the space agency was justified in suspecting his honesty and integrity on account of his unauthorised association with a South Korean institution involved in rocketry research, a strategic subject of his employer.

The apex court was hearing the special leave petition of V R Sanal Kumar, a former scientist at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation in Thiruvananthapuram against the order of his dismissal from service which was upheld by the Central Administrative Tribunal and the Kerala High Court.

Kumar, who had joined the ISRO in 1992, was dismissed with effect from September 1, 2003 under the Department of Space Employees’ (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules for joining Andong National University, South Korea and assisting Prof H D Kim, Head of School of Mechanical Engineering, without permission from his employer.

Upholding the decisions of CAT and the Kerala High Court, a bench of justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said, “It is not the mere unauthorized absence of the appellant that actually weighed with the authority and evidently, the organization is perfectly justified in casting suspicion on the honesty, integrity, reliability, dependability and trustworthiness in view of the factual situation obtained in this case...

“..... besides entertaining the stand that his unauthorized association with foreign institution, especially in the area of propulsion, which is a strategic research and development subject in the organization and based on which the nation’s rocketry and ambitious launch vehicle programs are/were advancing, was a matter of concern for the security of the State.” It said when such conduct of a scientist in a sensitive and strategic organisation comes to light, then the decision to impose dismissal from service cannot be said to be “illegal or absolutely unwarranted.” It noted Kumar’s unauthorised association with a foreign institution in the area of propulsion–a strategic research and development subject in ISRO and based on which the nation’s rocketry and ambitious launch vehicle programs were advancing–was a matter of concern for the security of the state.

The bench said it did not find any reason to interfere with the high court’s judgment dismissing the challenge against the CATs order.

“The appeal, therefore, must fail and accordingly, it is dismissed, however, without any cost,” it said.

The bench also noted the submissions of Kumar, according to which he was a high-profile scientist with a specialisation in rocket propulsion with proven credentials at par with a NASA scientist.

“He would further state that he is second to none in the space programme and is having all potential to become the Chairman of ISRO and is the best suitable candidate for the post with immediate effect,” the bench noted.

The top court said the facts of the case revealed that Kumar, without permission from the competent authority, went to South Korea and joined Andong National University, where he assisted a professor who was the head of the school of mechanical engineering and continued his association with the foreign institution involved in the research on rocketry.

It said Kumar was repeatedly advised not to have any contact with any external agency, such as the university, without permission from appropriate authorities in ISRO.

“The further indisputable facts would reveal his persistent dealings with that university ignoring such instructions,” it said.

The top court said that taking into account Kumar’s expertise and the fact that he was working under ISRO since 1992, there cannot be any doubt regarding his experience.

“...in such circumstances leaving to a foreign country without prior permission and continuing there for a considerable long period despite advice and instructions to come back and continuing to associate with such a foreign organisation or university researching on rocketry, ...ISRO cannot be said to have committed a flaw or fault in entertaining suspicion on his honesty, integrity, reliability, dependability and trustworthiness and above all to treat such acts as a matter of concern in relation to the security of the state,” it said.

#ISRO #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged

2
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

3
Trending

Watch: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as she sings 'Ve Maahi' at their engagement

4
Nation

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

5
Nation

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

6
Nation

Karnataka election results: First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

7
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind's crest plume

8
Chandigarh

CBSE Class X: Ritwik tops city

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court: Appoint administrator for Mehatpur Truckers' Cooperative Society

10
Jalandhar

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

‘Who will be Karnataka CM?’: Newly-elected Congress MLAs to meet in Bengaluru today

Karnataka CLP passes resolution authorising Congress chief Kharge to name new Chief Minister

In another resolution CLP thanks 6.5 crore Kannadigas for re...

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on th...

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed CBI director

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director

He has been appointed to the CBI director's post for a perio...

1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained

1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained

The violence took place after a religious post which went vi...


Cities

View All

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

12% hike in wheat arrival at grain markets in Amritsar district

Helmets distributed at road safety awareness camp

O&M workers will get all benefits: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Help popularise ASR technique: Phoolka to Akal Takht Jathedar

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results declared

CISCE results: Pass percentage in Class 10 at 98.94 pc, Class 12 at 96.93 pc

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

Two Panchkula cops land in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Admn slammed for ‘disrespect’ to Mayor

Administrator announces Rs 5 lakh grant for music band at Burail Jail

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

Delhi girl who left home after Class 12 result found dead in drain

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Karnataka election results: First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

Court grants bail to accused in Kanjhawala case

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Sushil Rinku emerges as tallest Dalit leader of Doaba

Year later, AAP gains in rural segments

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

Woman jumps into canal, dies

Two held with 50K banned pills

2,969 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib

AAP workers celebrate Jalandhar bypoll win