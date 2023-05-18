Supreme Court upholds validity of Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’

New Delhi, May 18
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of the Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ in the state.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, which delivered a unanimous verdict, also upheld the validity of the Maharashtra law allowing bullock-cart races.
‘Jallikattu’, also known as ‘Eruthazhuvuthal’, is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.
The bench, also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar, delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing ‘Jallikattu’ and bullock-cart races.
