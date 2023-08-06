Supreme Court: Won't interfere with HC order on Unitech chief's wife

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 5

Noting that she has been in custody for over 620 days, the Supreme Court has refused to interfere with a Delhi HC order granting bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra’s wife Preeti Chandra in a money laundering case.

“Having due regard to the exercise of discretion, the high court has come to conclusion that the respondent (Preeti Chandra) should be released on bail, we are not interfering with the order under Article 136 of the Constitution…,” a Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said on Friday.

It asked her not to leave the national capital region (NCR) and report to the investigating officer once every two weeks. The order came on the ED petition challenging the June 14 HC order granting her bail. Earlier, the SC had on June 16 stayed the HC order.

