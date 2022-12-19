After 'latka, jhatka' remarks, Smriti Irani asks Rahul Gandhi whether he was serious about contesting from Amethi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Monday asked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi whether he was serious about contesting from Amethi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Heard you through one of your state leaders managed an indecent and misogynistic announcement that you would contest the next polls from Amethi. So should I consider this announcement true? You won’t run away to another seat from Amethi?” Irani tweeted.

Her reference was to UP Congress leader Ajay Rai who while making misogynistic remarks against Irani (that Irani only comes to Amethi to show ‘latkas, Jhatkas’) had recently said that Rahul would contest from Amethi next time.

“You & Mummy ji need to get your misogynistic goons a new speechwriter,” Irani said in an attack on Ajay Rai, a former MLA.

Irani had defeated Rahul in Amethi in the 2019 LS poll.