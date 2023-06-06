Suriname confers highest civilian honour on President Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

Suriname on Tuesday conferred its highest civilian honour on President Droupadi Murmu who is visiting the country on the commemoration of the 150th year of arrival of Indians in Suriname.

Prime minister Narendra Modi hailed the historic occasion tweeting, “Congratulationsto Rashtrapati Ji on being conferred the highest civilian award of Suriname – Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star. This special gesture from the Government and people of Suriname symbolizes the enduring friendship between our countries. @rashtrapatibhvn.”

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also congratulated President Murmu, who reached Paramaribo on June 4 on the first leg of her state visit to Suriname and Serbia.

President Murmu was received by President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname at the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport with full state honours.

On Tuesday President Murmu, while addressing an event to mark 150 years of the arrival of Indians in Suriname, said “It is my hope that in the days to come, the Indian community will continue to strengthen this relationship, and each and every individual among you will continue to act as a bridge between India and Suriname, connecting both countries. On this occasion, I invite all of you to come to India, to witness India’s development journey and to participate in it.”

The President said she was greatly honoured to receive Suriname's highest distinction, "Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star."

“This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent. I also dedicate this honour to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between our two countries,” she said.

President Murmu said the deep attachment and love demonstrated by the Indian Surinamese in their efforts to protect this rich heritage and language, and to convey it to the young generation, touches the hearts of all Indians.

“Today, on this historic occasion, I am very pleased to announce at this forum, that my government has approved extending the eligibility criteria for the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card from the fourth generation to the sixth generation,” she said highlighting the similarities between India, that is well known for its diversity, and Suriname.

“The people of both countries could integrate very easily in each other’s societies. I feel like I am at my own home!” she said.

President Droupadi Murmu and President Sabtokhi of Suriname also witnessed a beautiful enactment of arrival of the first group of Indians in Suriname aboard the Lalla Rookh by local artists today.

The President inaugurated a simulated village with model habitats, artists and actors depicting the daily life of the early Indian origin communities of Suriname.

Yesterday while leading delegation level talks with Suriname President Murmu noted that bilateral trade between the two countries is well below potential. She said there was a need to work together to expand bilateral trade for mutual benefit. She also expressed confidence that the agreements signed during the visit would help boost the trade and economic ties.

President Murmu added that there is scope of further collaboration in sectors like pharmaceuticals, Ayurveda, agriculture and defence.

President Murmu is on her first visit to the South American country.

