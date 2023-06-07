Suriname confers honour on Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday received Suriname’s highest civilian honour — the Grand Order of the Chain of Yellow Star. She is the first Indian to receive the award. “I am greatly honoured to receive Suriname’s highest distinction,” the President said. TNS
AI flight diverted to Russia after glitch
New Delhi: An Air India flight headed to San Francisco from New Delhi was diverted to Russia after it developed an engine glitch. The plane landed safely in Magadan, said airline officials. The plane was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members. TNS
2,000 PACS to open Jan Aushadhi centres
New Delhi: The Centre has allowed 2,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to open PM Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras by year-end.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
Major train accident averted in Jharkhand
The incident occurs at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tu...
College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks
The police alerted after the woman became untraceable
Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa
INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...