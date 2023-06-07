Suriname confers honour on Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday received Suriname’s highest civilian honour — the Grand Order of the Chain of Yellow Star. She is the first Indian to receive the award. “I am greatly honoured to receive Suriname’s highest distinction,” the President said. TNS

AI flight diverted to Russia after glitch

New Delhi: An Air India flight headed to San Francisco from New Delhi was diverted to Russia after it developed an engine glitch. The plane landed safely in Magadan, said airline officials. The plane was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members. TNS

2,000 PACS to open Jan Aushadhi centres

New Delhi: The Centre has allowed 2,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to open PM Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras by year-end.