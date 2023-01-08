Suriname Prez 1st Head of State to visit India this year

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi arrived here on Saturday, becoming the first Head of State to visit India in the New Year. Santokhi, along with Guyana President Irfaan Ali, will be the special guest of honour and the chief guest, respectively, at India’s flagship diaspora conclave, which will be formally inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Indore on January 9.

The event will also be attended by ministers from Mauritius, Malaysia and Panama, and delegations from Oman, Qatar, the UAE and the US.