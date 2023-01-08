Suriname Prez 1st Head of State to visit India this year

New Delhi, January 7
Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi arrived here on Saturday, becoming the first Head of State to visit India in the New Year. Santokhi, along with Guyana President Irfaan Ali, will be the special guest of honour and the chief guest, respectively, at India’s flagship diaspora conclave, which will be formally inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Indore on January 9.
The event will also be attended by ministers from Mauritius, Malaysia and Panama, and delegations from Oman, Qatar, the UAE and the US.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil first to take oath as Minis...
Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Ultras were killed in Balakote sector of Poonch district
Kalka-Shimla heritage track to get vistadome coaches; trial run likely to be conducted soon
Will have glass roofs and large windows and offer a panorami...