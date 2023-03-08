 Suspected spy pigeon with camera fitted on leg caught in Odisha : The Tribune India

Suspected spy pigeon with camera fitted on leg caught in Odisha

The pigeon was found on a trawler when it was anchored around 35 km off the coast from Konark

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Paradip (Odisha), March 8

A pigeon fitted with devices which appear to be a camera and a microchip was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, with the police suspecting that the bird was being used for spying.

Some fishermen found the pigeon perched on their trawler while fishing in the sea a few days ago. The bird was captured and handed over to the Marine police here on Wednesday.

“Our veterinarians will examine the bird. We will seek the help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examining the devices attached to its legs. It appears that the devices are a camera and a microchip,” Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR told PTI.

It also appears that something is written in a language unknown to the local police on the wings of the bird.

“Experts’ help will also be sought to find out what is written,” the SP said.

Pitambar Behera, an employee of the fishing trawler ‘Sarathi’, said he saw the pigeon perched on the boat.

“Suddenly I noticed that some instruments were attached to the bird’s legs. I also found that something is written on its wings. I could understand it as it was not Odia,” Behera said.

He called the pigeon and caught it after the bird came closer. Behera then informed the incident to the owner of the trawler.

The pigeon was found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 kilometres off the coast from Konark around 10 days back.

Behera said he fed the bird broken rice for the past several days.

