 Suspecting affair with wife, man slits friend's throat and drinks his blood : The Tribune India

Suspecting affair with wife, man slits friend's throat and drinks his blood

Victim undergoing treatment at hospital

Suspecting affair with wife, man slits friend's throat and drinks his blood

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

Kolar, (Karnataka) June 26

Karnataka Police have arrested a man for allegedly slitting his friend’s throat and drinking his blood suspecting an affair with his wife in this district of the state, police said on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Chintamani. The police have also arrested his associate Jhon Babu on charges of filming the gory act.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Maresh, a resident of Madempalli in Cheluru taluk.

Police said that Vijay and Maresh were into cloth and bangle-selling business. They lived in rented houses in Gandhinagar locality of Chitamani town. 

Vijay suspected Maresh of an affair with his wife. In connivance with another accused John Babu, Vijay hatched a conspiracy and called Maresh near Siddapura cross alone on June 19. On reaching the designated spot, Vijay questioned Maresh about the alleged affair before slitting his throat with a knife. He drank his blood and warned him to stay away from his wife.

The entire act was recorded by John Babu on his mobile. Soon, the video appeared in public domain causing concern among the public in the district. The police took up the investigation and tracked down the accused and the victim.

Maresh is stated to be out of danger and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Further investigation is under way.

