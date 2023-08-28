Suspecting her fidelity, man kills live-in partner in Bengaluru with a pressure cooker

Bengaluru, August 28
A man was arrested for bludgeoning his live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker in the city, police said on Monday.
Vaishnav from Kollam in Kerala was in a live-in relationship with Deva (24), also hailing from the same state.
They had rented an apartment at Begur near Mico Layout in Bengaluru.
The two were classmates and studied in college together. The preliminary probe revealed that the couple were employees of private companies and engaged in fights quite often as the man doubted Deva's fidelity.
On Sunday, a similar fight turned ugly and the accused hit the woman's head with a pressure cooker. She succumbed to her injuries later.
Though Vaishnav tried to flee, he was nabbed by police later.
