Suspend cops deployed in PCR vans, pickets: MHA

New Delhi, January 12
Taking a strong view of the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, in which a young woman riding a scooter was dragged by a car several kilometers, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Delhi Police to suspend all personnel on duty in three PCR vans and two pickets and issue show-cause notices to supervising officers for ‘failure’ in performing their duty, officials said today.
The MHA has also asked the Delhi Police to file a chargesheet in the case at the earliest. This follows a detailed report by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh after a proper inquiry.
Meanwhile, a team from the National Forensic Science University in Gujarat visited the Sultanpuri area here on Thursday and recreated the crime scene, officials said.
The crime scene was recreated with the help of a girl who displayed how the woman might have gotten entangled after her scooter was hit on January 1, they said. A dummy was used as well to see the effects caused to a person who body gets stuck to the front wheel of a moving vehicle, police officials said.
