Suspend ‘yatra’ or follow Covid protocol: Mandaviya

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

Amid Covid surge in China, US, Japan, Brazil and South Korea, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today wrote to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in public health interest or strictly follow Covid protocols.

The minister’s letter invited a sharp rebuttal from the Congress with AICC general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh saying public health was “far too serious an issue on which party politics should be played”. “If there is a protocol for gatherings, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will abide by it undoubtedly,” Ramesh said after

Mandaviya, in a letter to Rahul, cited communications by three Rajasthan BJP leaders who flagged concerns of Covid spread through the ‘yatra’.

The letters were by BJP MPs from Rajasthan PP Chaudhary, Nihal Chand, and Devji Patel. The minister, attaching the letters, suggested to Rahul Gandhi and separately to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to consider suspension of the ‘yatra’.

Ramesh said, “This letter was sent following the enormous success of the yatra in his state. Parliament is meeting normally. Masks are no longer compulsory anywhere.”