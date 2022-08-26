Suspended Telangana BJP MLA arrested again

Tribune News Service

Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh was arrested on Thursday under the Preventive Detention Act, days after he got bail in a case relating to controversial remarks against the Prophet. PTI

Kamat named new DRDO Chairman

New Delhi: Samir V Kamat, Director General of Naval Systems and Materials, has been appointed the DRDO Chairman and Secretary, Research and Development. He will succeed G Satheesh Reddy, who has been made scientific adviser to the Defence Minister. TNS

2-year extension for lateral entry Jt Secys

New Delhi: The Centre has given two-year extension to six joint secretaries appointed through lateral entry in 2019. The government had advertised 10 vacancies, but only nine candidates were shortlisted from among over 6,000. Eight had joined and one of them quit after two years while another has now opted out. TNS

Aim to roll out 6G by decade-end: Modi

New Delhi: PM Modi said India was aiming to roll out 6G telecom network by the end of the decade and asked young innovators to take advantage of new initiatives. The PM was addressing the grand finale of ‘Smart India Hackathon’. TNS

Birla: Parl job to work for inclusive society

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, addressing a workshop on ‘A People’s Parliament: Accessibility through Innovation’, said it was Parliament’s responsibility to work for an inclusive society and act as per people’s aspirations.