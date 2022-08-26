Suspended Telangana BJP MLA arrested again

Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh was arrested on Thursday under the Preventive Detention Act, days after he got bail in a case relating to controversial remarks against the Prophet. PTI
Kamat named new DRDO Chairman
New Delhi: Samir V Kamat, Director General of Naval Systems and Materials, has been appointed the DRDO Chairman and Secretary, Research and Development. He will succeed G Satheesh Reddy, who has been made scientific adviser to the Defence Minister. TNS
2-year extension for lateral entry Jt Secys
New Delhi: The Centre has given two-year extension to six joint secretaries appointed through lateral entry in 2019. The government had advertised 10 vacancies, but only nine candidates were shortlisted from among over 6,000. Eight had joined and one of them quit after two years while another has now opted out. TNS
Aim to roll out 6G by decade-end: Modi
New Delhi: PM Modi said India was aiming to roll out 6G telecom network by the end of the decade and asked young innovators to take advantage of new initiatives. The PM was addressing the grand finale of ‘Smart India Hackathon’. TNS
Birla: Parl job to work for inclusive society
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, addressing a workshop on ‘A People’s Parliament: Accessibility through Innovation’, said it was Parliament’s responsibility to work for an inclusive society and act as per people’s aspirations.
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September