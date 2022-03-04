Sustainable growth possible only with sustainable energy sources: PM

New Delhi, March 4
India can be a global hub of green hydrogen as an ample availability of renewable energy gives the country an inherent advantage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.
He said it is India's clear vision that sustainable growth is possible only with sustainable energy sources.
Addressing a post-budget webinar, Modi said, “Ample availability of renewable energy power gives India an inherent advantage, it can be a global hub of green hydrogen."
