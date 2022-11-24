Suvendu Adhikari skips West Bengal Governor’s swearing-in

New Delhi, November 23
CV Ananda Bose, the new Governor of West Bengal, had a taste of the state’s “acrimonious” politics on his first day in office with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari staying away from his swearing-in ceremony.
Adhikari accused CM Mamata Banerjee of planning to humiliate him by making him sit next to two MLAs facing defection charges. “In a disgraceful instance of uncourteous politics, the LoP has been made to sit next to ‘soon-to-be-disqualified’ MLAs Krishna Kalyani & Biswajit Das. Both got elected on BJP ticket & later defected to TMC,” Adhikari tweeted.
He alleged the CM held a grudge against him for losing to him in the Assembly election last year. Later in the afternoon, Adhikari went to the Raj Bhavan for a one-on-one meeting with the Governor. He later told mediapersons that he was not there to register any complaint against the state government. State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar too skipped the swearing-in. He alleged while TMC MPs were invited to the function, BJP MPs were ignored.
