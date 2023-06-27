 ‘Swades’ moment: IPS officer lights up old woman’s home in UP’s Bulandshahr : The Tribune India

The video shared by the 2020 batch IPS officer shows the elderly woman smiling from ear to ear as the bulb lights up her home

Additional SP Bulandshahr Anukriti Sharma with an elderly woman Noorjahan after the former got electricity connection installed at the latter’s house, in Bulandshahr, on Monday. PTI Photo



IANS

Bulandshahr, June 27

A young IPS officer played a key role in ensuring electricity in the home of a 70-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

Anukriti Sharma, posted as an Additional SP in Bulandshahr, has shared on social media, terming it as her ‘Swades’ moment.

“Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt like bringing light into her life. The smile on her face was immensely satisfying. Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support #uppcares @Uppolice @bulandshahrpol,” Sharma said in a Twitter post.

The video shared by the 2020 batch IPS officer shows the elderly woman smiling from ear to ear as the bulb lights up her home. The sight brought back memories of the timeless scene in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer in which an old woman mumbles ‘bijli’ when a bulb comes alive and marks the entry of electric supply to a village.

Sharma was also seen pulling close a fan and the elderly woman responded by a pat on the cop's shoulder, expressing gratitude that cannot be put into words. The woman, who is extremely poor and lives alone, had approached the 'police chaupal' with her request for an electricity connection. The cops then took the necessary steps and bought the fan and bulb from police funds. In a video, the woman IPS officer said that the police are holding regular meetings to bridge the distance between the people and the force.

“In one of our chaupals, Noorjahan came and told us that her home does not have electricity yet. She is very poor, and a widow who has been living alone since her daughter's wedding. We then resolved to bring light to her home. We coordinated with the power supply department to get a power connection to her home and also got her a bulb and a fan from police funds,” she said.  

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

