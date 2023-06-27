‘Swades’ moment: IPS officer lights up old woman’s home in UP’s Bulandshahr

IANS

Bulandshahr, June 27

A young IPS officer played a key role in ensuring electricity in the home of a 70-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

Anukriti Sharma, posted as an Additional SP in Bulandshahr, has shared on social media, terming it as her ‘Swades’ moment.

Swades moment of my life 🌸😊 Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face ws immensely satisfying.Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support 😊#uppcares @Uppolice @bulandshahrpol pic.twitter.com/3crLAeh1xv — Anukriti Sharma, IPS 🇮🇳 (@ipsanukriti14) June 26, 2023

“Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt like bringing light into her life. The smile on her face was immensely satisfying. Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support #uppcares @Uppolice @bulandshahrpol,” Sharma said in a Twitter post.

The video shared by the 2020 batch IPS officer shows the elderly woman smiling from ear to ear as the bulb lights up her home. The sight brought back memories of the timeless scene in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer in which an old woman mumbles ‘bijli’ when a bulb comes alive and marks the entry of electric supply to a village.

Sharma was also seen pulling close a fan and the elderly woman responded by a pat on the cop's shoulder, expressing gratitude that cannot be put into words. The woman, who is extremely poor and lives alone, had approached the 'police chaupal' with her request for an electricity connection. The cops then took the necessary steps and bought the fan and bulb from police funds. In a video, the woman IPS officer said that the police are holding regular meetings to bridge the distance between the people and the force.

“In one of our chaupals, Noorjahan came and told us that her home does not have electricity yet. She is very poor, and a widow who has been living alone since her daughter's wedding. We then resolved to bring light to her home. We coordinated with the power supply department to get a power connection to her home and also got her a bulb and a fan from police funds,” she said.

