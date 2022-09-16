Swami Ramdev to move Supreme Court against lobby campaigning to undermine ayurveda; mulls enhancing turnover of Patanjali to one lakh crore

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, September 16

Yoga Guru and head of Patanjali Group of companies Swami Ramdev on Friday said he will soon move the Supreme Court against the present monopoly allowed to the discipline of allopathy with regard to modern medicine and treatment of serious pathological diseases, and plead for an integrated discipline which include Ayurveda.

Referring to diseases like diabetes and relating the liver, he said allopathy cure is only partial.

Ramdev said his Patanjali group has already started research on Lumpy virus afflicting cattle. He has urged the Union government to probe the origin and cause of the disease. He referred to apprehension in wide-ranging quarters of the disease being man-made, originating from across the border.

It is just like the Coronavirus, whose origin and cause is mired in mysteries and suspicion.

He said Patanjai group has set a goal to enhance its turnover from the present Rs 40,000 crore to one lakh crore in 2027.

He said there is an organized and systematic campaign to run down Ayurveda, Yoga and everything related to India’s legacy and culture, which also underpins the concept of Aatmnirbhar Bharat campaign.

In this context, he said a heady cocktail of multinational companies, politicians and other vested interests have been targeting, and trying to thwart him in his efforts to enhance the health of people.

“I and Patanjali products are just an excuse, but the hidden target is Ayurveda, Yoga and things related to ancient India,” Ramdev said.

“Religious terrorism is active in defaming Yoga. Medical terrorism and drug mafia is active in defaming Ayurveda, and multinational mafia is active in defaming Swadeshi Movement.”

Elaborating his charge, he said some selfish and mischievous people in the legislature, executive, media and administration are also involved in this virulent campaign.

“We have started legal and criminal proceedings against a hundred people to demand justice from the judiciary and to teach them a lesson.”

In response to a question on the political forces against him, he avoided a direct reply. He insinuated towards his campaign against black money and corruption during Congress-led UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh.

To another question, he said the laws framed by the present government suggest that its intention to fight against corruption and black money is earnest.

Outlining Patanjali Group’s future corporate plans, he said after Patanjali Foods Limited, the aim is to bring IPOs of four other companies—Patanjali Ayurveda, Patanjali Wellness, Patanjali Medicines and Patanjali Lifestyle. The target is to achieve Rs 5 lakh crore market value of these five to-be-listed companies.

The other plans include making the country self-reliant in edible oils. Under the Centre’s National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), Patanjali Foods will undertake oil palm plantation on more than 15 lakh acres of land in 55 district spanning across 11 states of India.

This will help in making the country self-sufficient in edible oils, and help every year foreign exchange worth about Rs 3 lakh crore in import of edible oils, Ramdev said.

