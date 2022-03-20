Swearing-in: Seating arrangements for 75k being made at Lucknow stadium

PTI

Lucknow, March 19

Seating arrangements for 75,000 people are being made at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected BJP government on March 25, an official said on Saturday.

Chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers will take the oath of office at the ceremony that will take place at 4 pm on Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal, who on Saturday visited the stadium, said the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony were being done under Chief Secretary DS Mishra.

“Seating arrangements for 75,000 persons are being made at the swearing-in ceremony. The programme will be a grand and splendid one, and preparations are already underway,” he said.

On Friday, BJP sources had said senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and other Central ministers will attend the event.

Besides, Chief Ministers of other BJP-ruled states, RSS leaders and BJP office-bearers are expected to attend the function. Top leaders of opposition parties would also be invited, they had said. Before the ceremony, Adityanath will be elected as the leader of the legislature party, the sources had said.

This will be the second consecutive term for Adityanath.

The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly and its allies won 18 seats.

Meanwhile in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh caretaker CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said people have chosen nationalism, good governance and development in the Assembly elections.

“This is the first time after Independence that the people gave victory to the BJP in all nine Assembly seats in Gorakhpur. This gives us the message that we emerge victorious if we collectively face the challenges. People chose nationalism, good governance and development,” he said.

“In society where Holika and Hirankashyap are present (in any form), Bhakt Prahlad and Bhagwan Narsingh are also present in the form of victory of good over evil. The festival of colours is the symbol of unity and inspires us to move on the path of righteousness,” he said.

According to Hindu mythology, Hirankashyap, a tyrant, was killed by Narsingh, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. —