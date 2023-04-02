Swede held for molesting flight crew member

PTI

Mumbai, April 1

A 63-year-old Swedish national was arrested for allegedly molesting a crew member on board an IndiGo flight, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

Accused Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident took place on Thursday on board the IndiGo 6E-1052 Bangkok-Mumbai flight, the Sahar police station official said.

He is accused of touching a crew member inappropriately while making an in-flight food purchase and also assaulted a co-passenger who intervened, the official said.

Westberg was handed over to the Mumbai Police when the flight landed in the metropolis and was booked under Section 354 of the IPC and the Aircraft Act.

He was released on bail by the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court on Friday.

Westberg is the eighth airline passenger arrested in India in the past three months for alleged unruly behaviour. On March 23, two men were arrested for drinking alcohol, hurling abuses at co-passengers and crew on board a Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight, official added.