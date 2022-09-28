Swedish firm Saab to make Carl-Gustaf weapon in India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

Swedish weapon-maker Saab on Tuesday announced it would set up a manufacturing facility for its well-known shoulder launched weapon system Carl-Gustaf in India.

It will be the company’s first manufacturing facility for the Carl-Gustaf M4 outside Sweden. The Indian Army has been a long-time user of the previous version of weapon and has also ordered the latest version.

The production at the new facility will start in 2024. “A new company Saab FFV India, currently under registration, will make the weapon in India. Saab is looking at the 100 per cent FDI route,” said Görgen Johansson, senior vice-president, head of business area dynamics, Saab.

He said the details of location of the plant and the investment would be revealed once things were finalised. The long-term plan of localisation of parts had been drawn up.