Syed Zafar Islam defends Union Budget in Rajya Sabha

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Amidst stinging criticisms from the Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha against the Union Budget 2022-23, Syed Zafar Islam of the BJP on Wednesday defended it, saying it is growth oriented with high prospects of jobs and wealth creation.

Taking part in the discussion on the Budget, Zafar Islam railed against the opposition for kicking up shindig without any basis regarding budgetary proposals for allocations.

“The Budget should not be seen in isolation and in silos, but in continuity and backdrop of this government’s policy reforms and efforts to bring back the economy on rails following turbulence of Covid pandemic,” Zafar Islam said, and added that the Budget is all encompassing, having something for everyone.

The Budget synchronizes aspirations of the common man, and catapult India on various progressive parameters.

He said the country is grappling against Covid pandemic for the third straight year, but the silver lining reflected in the Budget is that the economy is on the path of recovery.

Zafar Islam, who was the last speaker for the day during the discussion, countered the opposition members’ charge that the government has reduced allocations, including for the health and agriculture sectors.

He said the government has allocated Rs 7.5 lakh crore on the Capital expenditure head, two lakh crore more than that of the preceding Budget.

“The huge allocation will pump in public expenditure which will boost consumption and demand. It will have a multiplier effect, and help in creation of wealth and jobs.”

He hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country’s pushback against Covid pandemic when advanced nations and economies were found wanting.

He said due to policy reforms, and salubrious measures of the Union Government, India’s economy has emerged as the fastest growing during the course of revival from the upending influences of the Covid.

#union budget #zafar islam