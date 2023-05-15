System to track lost phone from May 17

PTI

New Delhi, May 14

People will be able to block and track their lost or stolen mobile phones across India with the rollout of a tracking system by the government this week, a senior government official said.

Technology development body Centre for Department of Telematics (CDoT) has been running the pilot of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system in some of the telecom circles, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and North-East region, and the system is now ready for pan-India deployment, a DoT official, who did not wish to be identified, said.

“CEIR system is scheduled for pan-India launch on May 17,” the official said.

When contacted, CEO and Chairman Project Board at CDoT Rajkumar Upadhyay did not confirm the date but confirmed that the technology is ready for pan-India deployment.

“The system is ready and now it will be deployed across India in this quarter. This will enable people to block and track their lost mobile phones,” Upadhyay said.

CDoT has been able to add features to check the use of cloned mobile phones across all telecom networks.

The government has made it mandatory to disclose IMEI — a 15-digit unique numeric identifier — of mobile devices before their sale in India.

The mobile networks will have access to the list of approved IMEI numbers which will check the entry of any unauthorised mobile phones on their network.

Telecom operators and CEIR system will have visibility into IMEI number of the device and mobile number linked to it, and the information is being used in some states to track your lost or stolen mobiles through CEIR.

“One of the common practices is that miscreants change IMEI number of stolen mobile phones which prevents tracking and blocking of such handsets. It was a national security issue. The CEIR will be able to block any cloned mobile phones on the network with the help of various databases,” Upadhyay said.