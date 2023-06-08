Tableau depicting Indira’s killing displayed in Canada

— IANS

Chandigarh, June 7

A tableau depicting former PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination by Sikh bodyguards was showcased in a parade in Canada’s Brampton.

The tableau, part of a Sikh parade in Brampton on June 4, depicted Khalistan flags with a poster reading “revenge”. People in Punjab were aghast over the development. They said India should summon the Canadian High Commissioner.