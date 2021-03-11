Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 12

In its first comments on the Taiwan crisis, India said like many other countries, it too is concerned at recent developments. At the same time, India refused to explicitly endorse the ‘One China’ policy that Beijing has been prodding countries and even the United Nations to reiterate.

“We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region,’’ said the Ministry of External Affairs.

“India’s relevant policies are well-known and consistent. They do not require reiteration,’’ added MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi when asked to comment on the visit of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as well as whether India endorsed the “One-China’’ policy advocated by Beijing that does not see Taiwan as a separate country.

At the most recent press conference, the Chinese Foreign Office spokesperson Wang Wenbin gave much importance to this aspect and said more than 170 countries and many international organisations have reiterated their one-China commitment. This means that India is among the two dozen countries that have resisted explicitly announcing that they support the ‘One China’ policy after the eruption of the Taiwan crisis.

The MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo comes after China mounted aggressive naval drills all around Taiwan amidst concerns that it may attempt to occupy its outermost shoals and islets.