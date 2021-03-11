HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday

Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arrest by the Punjab Police and also asked how the state government could file a habeas corpus against Haryana

HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Source: Bagga/Twitter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The Punjab and Haryana High court on Friday turned down the Punjab government’s request of not giving BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s custody to the Delhi Police and keep him in Haryana.

The court will now hear the matter on Saturday. The Punjab government had moved a habeas corpus petition in the High Court on Friday. 

Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arrest by the Punjab Police and also asked how the state government could file a habeas corpus against Haryana.

In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took the custody of Bagga in Kurukshetra after Punjab cops arrested him from his home in the national capital on Friday.

The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra’s Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they received information that Bagga was “forcibly” picked up from his residence.

In the petition, the Punjab government accused the Haryana and the Delhi Police of illegally detaining its police officials at the Delhi’s Janakpuri police station and in Kurukshetra.

Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, who appeared on behalf of the Delhi Police, said the Punjab government made a request to the court that the custody of Bagga should not be handed over to the Delhi Police.

It demanded that either Bagga be handed over to the state police or be detained where he was, said Jain.

“The court did not accept the request and also did not pass any interim order,” Jain told PTI.

Jain also rejected the charge of the Punjab Police that their officials were detained by the Delhi Police.

“We told the court that we have not apprehended, arrested or detained any police officer anywhere in Delhi,” said Jain.

Jain said an FIR of Bagga’s kidnapping was lodged on the complaint of his father in Delhi after some “unknown” persons came to their house and misbehaved with the family members. 

After the FIR was lodged, the Delhi Police obtained a search warrant from the Dwarka district court, said Jain. “The FIR lodged by the Delhi Police and search warrant issued by Dwarka district court, we have submitted both these to the High Court. We also submitted before the High Court that the Delhi Police has not arrested any Punjab Police official or detained anyone. Two or three Punjab police officials are in the Janakpuri police station and sitting on their own will,” Jain later told reporters outside the court. 

The information related to the search warrant was flashed by the Delhi Police in the region, after which the Haryana Police stopped a car at Pipli in Haryana in which Bagga was being taken by some people in plain clothes, said Jain. 

Thereafter, the search warrant was executed and the Delhi police took back Bagga to the national capital, said Jain.

“We told the court that if a police officer of any state goes in the jurisdiction of any other state to make an arrest they have to give intimation to them. But Punjab Police did not involve Delhi Police nor gave them any prior information. So, the Delhi Police had no information why he was arrested and by whom,” Jain said.

Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu said the state police followed a proper procedure for making the arrest while accusing the Delhi and Haryana Police of illegally detaining its officials.

“A proper FIR has been registered against Bagga. He has not filed any anticipatory bail. We gave him proper notice to join the investigation on five occasions but he disobeyed and did not come,” Sidhu said.

“We sent the team to his house and a team also went to the Janakpuri police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuljinder Singh was still sitting there along with his team for giving intimation since morning but the Delhi Police did not record it,” claimed Sidhu.

The Punjab AG said the police videographed all events, including Bagga’s arrest from his home. 

“None of our police personnel pushed any family member as is being alleged,” said Sidhu.

“Everything is digital recorded. We brought him in a proper way,” said Sidhu. 

“But when the Punjab police team was on its way back, the Haryana Police in connivance with Delhi Police stopped our police team. Three SPs and one IG along with the accused were taken to the Pipli police station,” he said.

“We had no other option, but to move habeas corpus in the High Court,” said Sidhu.  After the Punjab police officials were detained, the Delhi police got Bagga released from our legal custody inside the Pipli police station, Sidhu alleged.

On search warrants, Sidhu said they will tell the court that he was under our arrest.

Bagga’s counsel and senior advocate Chetan Mittal accused the Punjab Police of trying to project as if Bagga was a terrorist.

Mittal said Punjab filed a habeas corpus against State of Haryana because they knew Bagga was illegally picked. “We will show it is totally illegal custody. How can the State of Punjab file habeas corpus,” asked Mittal.

A counsel representing Haryana said, “We told the court that it was not an illegal detention. VT (wireless) message was flashed by the Delhi Police in the morning regarding the abduction of Bagga. We told the court that on the basis of that, intimation was flashed in all districts of Haryana.” PTI

 

#tajinder bagga

17:09 06 May
BJP workers protest outside AAP’s Delhi office

Amid Tajinder Bagga's arrest by Punjab police, BJP leaders and workers have started protest outside AAP office in Delhi 
17:01 06 May
No vendetta, Bagga arrested for stoking communal tension, inciting violence in Punjab, claims AAP

The AAP on Friday claimed Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has been arrested from Delhi by the Punjab Police for trying to stoke communal tension and violence in the border state and rejected the BJP’s charge of vendetta. Read full story
16:44 06 May
Haryana state counsel told the Court that information was received from the Delhi police

Haryana State counsel told the Court that information about Bagga’s arrest was received from Delhi police. No Punjab police official was detained
16:38 06 May
High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit on Saturday

Punjab and Haryana HC has asked Haryana to submit its affidavit on Saturday
16:23 06 May
Delhi police was not informed before arresting Tajinder Bagga: Satya Pal Jain

Additional Solicitor-General of India, Satya Pal Jain, says Delhi police was not informed about Bagga’s arrest
16:14 06 May
Sidhu accuses AAP of political vendetta against Tajinder Bagga

In a tweet, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has accused AAP government of political vendetta.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

2
Himachal

15 years after nod, tenders floated for Chandigarh-Baddi rail line

3
Nation

Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine

4
Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

5
Delhi

Tajinder Bagga arrest: BJP's Yuva Morcha to hold protests in all districts of Punjab

6
J & K

Major falls off cliff while patrolling in Kashmir’s Uri, dies

7
Haryana

50% decline in wheat procurement, Haryana Govt says farmers holding on to stock

8
Chandigarh

Vivek Lal appointed director of PGI Chandigarh

9
Delhi

HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday

10
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist
Sports

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Top News

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...

Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: High Court hearing Punjab government’s plea against Haryana police

HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday

Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arres...

No vendetta, Bagga arrested for stoking communal tension, inciting violence in Punjab, claims AAP

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...

'Kindly don't patronise us, we know what to do': Amb Tirumurti responds to Dutch envoy's tweet on India's abstention in UNGA on Ukraine

Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine

India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...

Centre versus Delhi Govt: SC refers issue of control over bureaucracy in national capital to Constitution Bench

Centre versus Delhi govt: SC refers issue of control over bureaucracy in national capital to Constitution Bench

Cities

View All

No let-up: 793 fire spots reported so far in Amritsar district

No let-up in stubble burning: 793 fire spots reported so far in Amritsar district

Tilling land for six decades, Amritsar farmers fear eviction

Bus caught in stubble blaze in Batala was 15 years old

Amritsar: Women in large number join farmers' protest

At 90,389 MT, private purchase up 90 times in Amritsar mandis

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Vivek Lal is PGI Chandigarh new director

Vivek Lal appointed director of PGI Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

Beware! Snatchers on the prowl in Chandigarh

Covid: Surge in Delhi, but Chandigarh bucks trend

Chandigarh sees 16 fresh cases of Covid

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

SC Collegium recommends 15 names for appointment as Judges in High Courts

Do convicts of criminal contempt of court have the right to appeal? Justice UU Lalit offers to recuse

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of rioting, other charges against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Speeding truck mows down 30-yr-old woman

Speeding truck mows down 30-yr-old woman in Jalandhar

Patwaris, Kanungos go on strike, Jalandhar residents suffer

Long power cuts, poor water supply make Jalandhar residents' life hell

Power cuts: BJP protests outside Jalandhar DC office

Compensation sought for kin of farmers who died during protest

No let-up in stubble burning in Ludhiana district

No let-up in stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Couple's murder in Ludhiana: Heard shrieks on phone, says daughter

Boy assaults girl, her friend outside amusement park in Ludhiana

Man booked for killing 2-month-old son in Ludhiana

4 rape 16-yr-old girl in Ludhiana, booked

‘Sanaur to become industrial hub soon’

Sanaur to become industrial hub soon: MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra

Patiala's RGNUL reports 61 new cases, tally reaches 122

Patiala: National Lok Adalat on May 14

Govt takes control of 7.5 acres in Sanaur

Fatehgarh Sahib: BJP activists protest against poor law and order in Punjab