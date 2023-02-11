'Take care of my Papa': Lalu Yadav's daughter makes emotional post

New Delhi, February 11
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav who underwent a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December last year, will return to India on Saturday.
Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father, shared an emotional post on Twitter and said that the RJD chief will leave for India on Saturday.
"An important thing to say. This important thing is about the health of our leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on February 11. I am doing my duty as a daughter. After making my father healthy, I am sending him among all of you. Now you all will take care of my father," tweeted Rohini Acharya.
Lalu Yadav underwent kidney transplant surgery at a hospital in Singapore in December last year.
पापा को स्वस्थ रखना अब आप सबकी जिम्मेवारी होनी चाहिए. pic.twitter.com/GJ6cJW4OWr— Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) February 10, 2023
Following his surgery, Lalu's son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had then tweeted: "After the successful operation of my father's kidney transplant, he was shifted from the operation theatre to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and the party national president are both healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes." Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Tejashwi Yadav to enquire about the recovery of RJD chief after his surgery.
Lalu Yadav received a kidney from his daughter Rohini Acharya.
Earlier in November last year, Tejashwi Yadav informed that his sister Rohini's kidney was found to be the best match and the family went ahead with the decision.
"The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father. My sister Rohini's kidney was the best match, so we went ahead with it," Tejashwi told reporters in Patna.
Lalu, 74, was suffering from acute kidney complications for some time and the doctors advised him a kidney transplant.
His daughter Rohini came forward to be his donor. After her insistence, the family chose Singapore for the surgery. Rohini Acharya is married to Rao Samresh Singh, an engineer by profession and lives in Singapore. The couple has two sons and a daughter.
