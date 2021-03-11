Take decisions keeping nation first, Narendra Modi tells civil servants

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India at 100 should be a watershed moment and decisions should be taken on the basis of “nation-first” approach to make lives of citizens easy.

Award for Excellence in Public admn Uttar Pradesh District administration of Siddharthnagar received the award for promoting ‘Kalanamak rice’

District administration of Siddharthnagar received the award for promoting ‘Kalanamak rice’ Bihar Darbhanga district officials were honoured for promoting ‘makhana’

district officials were honoured for promoting ‘makhana’ Ladakh Agriculture Department has been awarded for building an efficient greenhouse to grow crops PM to open Raisina Dialogue on Apr 25 PM Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of Raisina Dialogue, MEA’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, on April 25. EU President Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guest, while several Foreign Ministers, former PMs and strategic experts will also participate in the virtual event.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the 15th Civil Services Day event, PM Modi said every decision should be evaluated on the basis of its capacity to strengthen the country’s unity and integrity, and how it would benefit citizens of the country.

Asking bureaucrats to remain “committed to three goals”, Modi said: “The first goal is that there should be a change in the life of the common people. Their life should be made easy and they should be able to feel this ease. The common people should not have to struggle in their dealings with the government. Benefits and services should be available without hassle.”

Secondly, the PM noted that it was imperative that things should be done in the global context. “If we do not follow the global activities, it will be difficult to ascertain our priorities and focus areas.” he noted.

Thirdly, PM Modi said, “Wherever we are in the system, our prime responsibility is the unity and integrity of the country. There cannot be any compromise on this. Even local decisions should be measured against this touchstone.”

#narendra modi