Taken note of attempt to discredit Quad: Minister V Muraleedharan

New Delhi, February 3
The government on Friday said the Quad leaders and ministers had taken note of attempts to discredit the four-country grouping through disinformation. “They are committed to consolidating Quad’s positive and constructive agenda focused on delivery of public goods to countries in the Indo-Pacific,” said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Friday.
“The Quad is a plurilateral framework comprising India, Australia, Japan and the US. They share a commitment to uphold a free, open, inclusive, prosperous and peaceful Indo-Pacific region,” he said.
