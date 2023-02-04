Taken note of attempt to discredit Quad: Minister V Muraleedharan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The government on Friday said the Quad leaders and ministers had taken note of attempts to discredit the four-country grouping through disinformation. “They are committed to consolidating Quad’s positive and constructive agenda focused on delivery of public goods to countries in the Indo-Pacific,” said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Friday.

“The Quad is a plurilateral framework comprising India, Australia, Japan and the US. They share a commitment to uphold a free, open, inclusive, prosperous and peaceful Indo-Pacific region,” he said.