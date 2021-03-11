Taking all steps to safeguard territory, says MEA on China building second bridge on Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 20

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in response to media queries regarding reports of a second bridge being constructed across Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh by China, on Friday said the Central Government was creating infrastructure along the border areas to not only meet India’s strategic and security requirements but also facilitate the economic development of these areas.

“And, of course, the government keeps a constant watch on all developments that have a bearing on India security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,’’ said Bagchi.

This was MEA’s second and more detailed response to reports of a second bridge being constructed across Pangong lake.

On Thursday, Bagchi had largely referred the issue to the Defence Ministry. But, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had criticised his observations on the issue as timid. Bagchi had prefaced his request to approach the Defence Ministry by stating that, “we have seen media reports and other reports on the so-called bridge… somebody said second bridge or if it is an expansion of the current bridge. India always maintains that the area that is referred to in the reports is under the occupation of the Chinese side for decades”.

This time the reaction was more elaborate in the wake of the Opposition's criticism. “We have seen reports of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong Lake alongside its earlier bridge. Both these bridges are in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since the 1960s. We have never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor have we accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities,’’ he said.

In order to ensure that the nation’s security interests are fully protected, the Government has stepped up development of border infrastructure especially since 2014, including construction of roads, bridges, etc. “The government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas to not only meet India’s strategic and security requirements but also facilitate the economic development of these areas,” Bagchi said.