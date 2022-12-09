Taliban welcome maiden India-Central Asia NSA meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

The Taliban have welcomed India’s initiative to hold a meeting of the National Security Advisors of Central Asian countries held recently. It also said it would not allow its territory to be used for any agency or powers to interfere in other nation’s internal affairs

A statement by the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” welcomed the move aimed at building better coordination for the security of the region. It also supported the joint communique issued expressing support for a stable, peaceful, integrated and secure Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has reiterated its commitment to not allow its territory to be used for any agency or powers to interfere in other nation’s internal affairs.

