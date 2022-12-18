Talk to Ukraine too: US after Modi calls up Russian Prez

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

The US on Friday again welcomed PM Narendra Modi’s position on the Ukraine war and said other nations would make their own decision on engagement with Russia.

“We would take PM Modi at his word and welcome those comments,” said US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel when asked how serious was PM Modi when he suggested at Samarkand to Russian President Putin to end the war. Asked if India had a role to play to stop the war, he said “any country that was interested in ending this war must do so in close partnership with Ukrainian partners”. The observations came hours after PM Modi spoke to Putin over phone.