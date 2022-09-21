Talks between Centre, NSCN-IM likely today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 20

Peace talks between NSCN-IM representatives and the Centre, which were scheduled to take place today in Delhi, have been postponed, sources said. The meeting is now likely to take place on Wednesday.

It is to be noted here that the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) had “agreed” to resume peace talks with the Centre following a meeting between 11 representatives of the group and the 22-member core committee on Naga political issue comprising MPs and MLAs of the state earlier this month.

The sources said NSCN-IM team members were put up at a city hotel here and government officials today held an “informal chat” with them to discuss the outline for negotiation, which would be based on the framework agreement signed on August 3, 2015.

The Centre has been holding two separate negotiations with the NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Naga National Political Groups comprising seven organisations since 2017. The Centre had signed a framework agreement with the NSCN-IM in 2015.