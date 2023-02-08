Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurates hostel block, research park at VIT campus in Vellore

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 8

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has inaugurated the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Hostel Block, and Pearl Research Park at VIT campus in Vellore.

Several ministers in Tamil Nadu government were also present during the event.

Founder-chancellor of VIT, G Viswanathan and the vice presidents of the institute were also present.

Lauding the management of VIT, Stalin said the Pearl Research Park equipped with state of the art facilities and infrastructure would make the institution a hub for research.

He said that just as Chennai is being referred to as the “medical capital”, Vellore should become the “capital of research studies”. He said contribution of educational institutions like Vellore Institute of Technology was necessary to make Vellore capital of research studies.

He stressed the need for partnerships by private educational institutions in providing education to all. He said the contribution of such institutions including VIT was needed to ensure that even school dropout gets an opportunity to continue their studies. By this, private educational institutions can contribute to the on-going education revolution in the State.

VIT founder-chancellor G. Viswanathan in his presidential address urged the people of Tamil Nadu to work with the state government to make the state attain number one position in India.

The ground floor plus 18-storey Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Hostel Block can accommodate over 1,300 students. The hostel block is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and all amenities to ensure a safe, comfortable stay for the students.

The Ground floor plus 7-floor Pearl Research Park houses over 60 labs, more than 50 classrooms and has many other student-centric facilities. The Pearl Research Park also has break-out spaces with ambient spaces for student study areas along with lush green gardens.

#Tamil Nadu