Tamil Nadu couple held for hijacking truck carrying 2.5 tonnes of tomato in Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 23
A couple from neighbouring Tamil Nadu has been arrested for hijacking a truck laden with 2.5 tonnes of tomato here after faking an accident to extort money.
The couple from Vellore, according to police, was part of a gang of highway robbers, that intercepted Mallesh, a farmer from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, at Chikkajala on July 8 and demanded compensation claiming that his truck had bumped into their car.
When the farmer refused to pay them, the gang assaulted and pushed him out of the truck before driving away with the vehicle loaded with 2.5 tonnes of tomato worth over 2.5 lakhs on July 8.
Based on the complaint lodged by the farmer, the RMC Yard police tracked the movement of the vehicle and zeroed in on the gang.
Bhaskar (28) and his wife Sindhuja (26) were arrested on Saturday, while three others are still on the run, they said.
Mallesh was transporting tomatoes to Kolar when he was waylaid by the gang in Bengaluru.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
East India Company, Indian Mujahideen, PFI have the word INDIA, doesn’t mean anything: PM Modi attacks Opposition alliance
Asserts that people cannot be misled merely by the use of th...
Manipur violence: Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha, say sources
All parties are learnt to be on board, said sources
Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur violence
Opposition parties have been demanding a statement from PM N...
Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case
Geetika Sharma, 23, died by suicide in Aug, 2012