Tamil Nadu Govt moves Supreme Court against RSS march

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Friday the Tamil Nadu Government’s petition against the Madras High Court’s order allowing the RSS to take out a march across the state to commemorate 75th year of Independence, birth centenary of Dr BR Ambedkar and Vijayadashami.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the matter would be taken up for hearing on Friday after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the state government, said the petition needed urgent hearing as the march was scheduled to commence from March 5. “I am asking for a Friday hearing,” Rohatgi said. “We will keep it on Friday,” the CJI replied. Rohatgi said the state had refused permission to hold a march on roads in six districts keeping in mind the presence of the PFI and the law and order.

The RSS was allowed to hold its function at closed spaces like stadiums in six districts but not a march on streets, the senior counsel said, adding a single judge of the HC had agreed with the state’s decision. However, a Division Bench of the HC on February 10 allowed the RSS to take out its march in Tamil Nadu on rescheduled dates, noting that protests were essential for a healthy democracy, he said.