Tamil Nadu headmistress arrested for making 6 Scheduled Caste students clean school toilets

IANS
Chennai, December 3
A primary school headmistress in Erode district of Tamil Nadu was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making six Scheduled Caste students clean the school toilets.
Geetha Rani, the headmistress of Palakkarai Panchayat Union Primary School, was arrested from Perundurai in the district.
The issue had come to light recently when some of the students' parents noticed blisters on their wards' hands and enquired about it.
One of the children, who was admitted to hospital for dengue treatment, had told his mother that a few students were being made to regularly clean the school toilets with bleaching powder. The school has one toilet for students and another for the teachers.
Thereafter, the boy's mother approached the police which registered a case against Geetha Rani and launched a search to trace her.
Meanwhile, the district education authorities also conducted an inquiry into the issue and found it to be true. The headmistress was put on suspension on November 30.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar
Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he says the...
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...
BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...
Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Mishap occurs because of dense fog
J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment
The authorities suspend the accused and initiate an inquiry ...