Tamil Nadu minister Balaji arrested after ED raids his premises, breaks down at hospital

Chennai, June 14

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The investigating agency took the DMK leader for questioning, after raiding his premises on Tuesday.

Soon after this, the ED brought Balaji to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for medical examination amid tight security in the wee hours of Wednesday.

High drama was witnessed outside the hospital as the DMK leader was brought to the hospital. He could be seen crying in pain while lying in a car as his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action.

DMK MP and lawyer NR Elango said he had been shifted to the ICU and that the ED had not officially confirmed Balaji's arrest.

"I saw him (Senthil Balaji) when he was shifted to the ICU. Doctors are evaluating his health condition. It is a procedure when a person says he has been assaulted, the doctor needs to note down all the injuries and will know after seeing the report. Officially we have not been informed (by ED) that he has been arrested," Elango said.

DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Senthil Balaji is undergoing treatment. We will deal with it legally. We are not afraid of the threatening politics of the BJP-led central government," he added.

DMK leaders alleged that Balaji complained of chest pain while being taken into custody by the ED officials. They also alleged that Balaji didn't seem conscious when he was taken to the hospital by the ED.

Meanwhile, DMK leaders and supporters arrived at the hospital to meet Balaji.

