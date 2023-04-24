 Tamil Nadu withholds 12-hour workday bill after political parties and labour unions hold protests : The Tribune India

Tamil Nadu withholds 12-hour workday bill after political parties and labour unions hold protests

DMK’s allies — the Left parties, Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi — stages walkout from Assembly when the bill was taken up for discussion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin leaves after attending the Assembly session, at Fort St George, in Chennai, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.



PTI

Chennai, April 24

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that it was withholding the implementation of the Factories (Amendment) Act 2023 which extends working hours to 12 hours a day from the mandatory eight hours, following protests by several political parties and labour unions.

Announcing the decision to shelve the bill for now, Chief Minister M K Stalin said based on the views expressed by various trade union representatives and political parties on the bill passed in the Assembly on April 21, the process of implementing it had been suspended.

Earlier in the day, a ministerial delegation held talks with representatives of various trade unions which opposed the implementation of the bill in the present form as it was “anti-worker and unwarranted”.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the Factories (Amendment) Act 2023 providing flexible working hours for employees in factories across the State, amidst protests and claims by several parties that the Act would stretch the mandatory working hours to 12 hours from the present 8 hours duty.

“Various aspects that can protect the welfare of workers have been passed in the Tamil Nadu Factories Act aiming to attract huge investments and enhance the employment opportunities of the youth in the southern and northern districts of the State,” the chief minister had said in a statement.

The DMK’s allies—the Left parties, Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) -- staged a walkout from the Assembly when the bill was taken up for discussion on the concluding day of the Assembly session. However, the bill was passed by voice vote as the ruling DMK enjoys a majority in the House.

The chief minister said the country’s industrial prosperity and economic development were dependent on providing a conducive industrial environment. “It is the government’s objective to ensure the well-being of the workforce and protect them while promoting industrial development. Industrial peace is essential for the growth of industries,” he said.

Realising that there would be industrial peace only if the welfare of the workers was protected, the DMK government had in the past always acted as one that protects the welfare of the workers. Even now, the government had not deviated from this principle and was treading the path laid by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, he added.

Listing out the numerous initiatives of the DMK government over the years on labour welfare, the chief minister said his government, which was keen on ensuring that the Factories Act amendment was implemented for the betterment of the people, was equally determined to analyse and act upon the opinions expressed by the people besides respecting their views. “Accordingly, based on the views expressed by the trade union representatives and political parties on the bill, further action on it is suspended,” he said.

