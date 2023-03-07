 Tamil Nadu’s ‘fake’ videos about attack on Bihar migrants and ensuing panic; who’s the culprit? : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

Tamil Nadu’s ‘fake’ videos about attack on Bihar migrants and ensuing panic; who’s the culprit?

CM Stalin met and assured migrants of safety; also claimed that some people who could not stand the popularity of DMK were trying to remove it by fomenting trouble

Tamil Nadu’s ‘fake’ videos about attack on Bihar migrants and ensuing panic; who’s the culprit?

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, March 7

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday met migrant workers at a factory and inquired about their welfare. While assuring the workers about their safety in the state, he was quoted as saying that they “will not have any problem while working in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government has ensured your safety. The officials will support you.”

Workers too are believed to have told the CM that “they felt safe in Tamil Nadu” and “there is no threat”.

The meeting assumes significance in the context of rumours of attacks on migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu.

In fact, today was one of the many times in the past few days that Stalin, his ministers and officials tried to spread confidence among those from outside the state.

After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed concern over alleged attacks, Stalin said, “Those spreading rumours on the attack against migrant labourers are against the harmony of India. The social media posts aimed at doing cheap politics are highly condemnable.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Zubair, co-founder ofAltNews and a ‘fact-checker’, today tweeted on the media's role over what happened.“In my view, it’s not social media users but mainstream media, propaganda websites & youtubers which should be held responsible for their propaganda,” Zubair said.

So what happened?

It all started with videos alleging that migrant labourers were being “attacked and beaten up brutally” in Tamil Nadu. In one such video, a person was seen abusing and assaulting migrant workers, purportedly from Bihar, on a train.

The “false and fake” videos created apprehensions among the workforce, prompting many to return to their home states, according to reports.

Migrants returning from Tamil Nadu said they had come back for ‘Holi’ and would not like to go back to work if the situation did not improve.

Some videos were also used by certain mainstream news channels, who are now being accused of “not carrying due diligence and verification and misreporting”.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar directed the state chief secretary and DGP to speak to officials in the Tamil Nadu government and ensure the safety of Bihar labourers.

The Tamil Nadu police clarified that migrant workers from Bihar were not being attacked in the state. State DGP C Sylendra Babu called the videos circulating on social media as “false” and “mischievous”. Bihar’s deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav also reiterated that the videos were “fake”. Governor RN Ravi also asked migrant workers in Tamil Nadu “not to panic”.

Tamil Nadu and Bihar governments issued warnings against those spreading such messages.Also, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai was booked for “inciting violence and promoting enmity between two groups”.

Annamalia, in turn, tweeted a video of Stalin to substantiate his claims of “DMK propaganda against North Indian brothers.”

“I understand DMK has filed cases against me for exposing their 7-decade propaganda against North Indian brothers. So, here is the video of what they spoke, which was mentioned in my press release yesterday. I challenge Fascist DMK to arrest me!,” he said.

The police also registered cases against two journalists of a Hindi daily. TN minister CV Ganesan said officials were closely engaging with migrant labourers.“Around six lakh migrant workers are currently working in the state and district administration is carrying out a survey to gather information on migrant labourers,” he said.

While Tamil Nadu deployed Hindi speaking and Bihar origin officials to spread confidence among migrants, the Bihar government also sent a four-member team of officials to look into the allegations. Two members of the Bihar team are from Tamil Nadu.

Gap in handling situation?

There seem to be gaps in handling of the situation following the rumoured attacks. There are a vast number of migrant labour from Bihar, UP, West Bengal, Odisha and north eastern states working in the hosiery hub of Tiruppur, Coimbatore and industries across the state

They alsowork at roadside tea-stalls, domestic help and drivers, and many have learnt the local language over the years they have spent in the Southern state.

So was it all smoke without fire?

These videos may have been“fake” but there are sufficient reports of “anti-Hindi” sentiments. Apparentlysome Tamil political parties and social organisations have also targeted migrants with accusations that they are snatching jobs of locals by accepting lower wages and poor living and working conditions.

Some DMK leaders have also publicly made remarks about migrant workers. Senior minister K Ponmudi referred to them as “capable only of selling paani puri here”.

Dayanidhi Maran compared “our boys, like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella” with Hindi-speaking youth “working in construction and as cooks” in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin too claimed in the past that the BJP was planning to bring people from Hindi-speaking people for political and electoral reasons.

Though speaking at Nagercoil today, Stalin alleged that some people who cannot stand the popularity of the ruling DMK which was delivering the “attractive” Dravidian model of governance were trying to “remove” it by fomenting trouble.

“They are making plans to remove this government by doing some harm to it. They are involved in planning communal and caste tensions and dividing people,” he claimed.

#Tamil Nadu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Women body builders pose in bikini in front of Lord Hanuman's idol

2
Haryana

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion bid

3
Trending

Do you know why there is a X symbol behind the last coach of a train; Find out the answer

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

5
Punjab

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

6
Himachal

Himachal Cabinet okays excise policy; state to get new category of liquor

7
Punjab

Day after Punjab tourists clash with locals in Manikaran, Nagaland minister shares picture of Himachal Pradesh street littered with liquor bottles by tourists

8
Nation

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

9
Himachal

5 die as SUV rams into pedestrians in Himachal Pradesh's Dharampur

10
Diaspora

Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted

Don't Miss

View All
No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Top News

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Enforcement Directorate questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...

Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast

Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast

The operation was carried out on Monday night

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises'

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

Bharadwaj has been an MLA of AAP since 2013 and currently vi...

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...


Cities

View All

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

IAF man loses bike, mobile to robbers in Amritsar village

4 held in 3-month-old dacoity case in Amritsar

Goindwal prison viral video: Jail officials to be released on bail

Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

16 junctions in Mohali to turn into roundabouts

Sarpanches' dharna: Cycle track coming up near Panchkula border bears brunt of protesters

STA driver in Vigilance net with Rs 10,000 bribe in Chandigarh

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Enforcement Directorate questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

Like any other Tihar inmate, Sisodia given basic items, food as per jail manual: Officials

Worried about country’s sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

‘Tell him not to drive’, Delhi Police's witty response to Zomato’s tweet about a customer asking it to deliver 'bhang ki goli'

16-year-old flees children’s home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

16-year-old flees children's home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

Suicide victim's kin say no FIR yet; Police Commissioner seeks report

Missing wheat: Officials yet to file complaint

Receiving less grain, allege depots' body

Satinder Sartaj sets the stage on fire at Virsa Hoshiarpur Da fair

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated as cops to dupe unemployed youth

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated cops to dupe unemployed youth

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

Teen shot at near Jandiali village

MC nambardar nabbed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe

Residents protest against ‘non-disbursal’ of wheat

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Patiala MC staff allege misbehaviour by official, skip work, stage protest

Gang of robbers held with arms in Patiala

Experts dwell on investor awareness at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, granted patent for nutraceutical products