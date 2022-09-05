Tamil Police probe Class 11 student after infant's body found near school toilet

Chennai, September 5

The Cuddalore police have commenced a probe into an incident wherein a Class 11 student of a government school near Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu gave birth and the body of the infant was found dumped near the school toilet.

Police have started the probe on who impregnated the minor.

The school authorities found the body of the infant near the school toilet on Thursday and informed the Bhuvanagiri police. Police commenced an investigation and on Friday evening they found the girl who admitted that she had given birth to the child.

She said that she had pain and went to the toilet and gave birth to the child. While the girl said that the child was stillborn, police said that it would have died as she delivered it without any assistance.

Police said the girl cut the umbilical cord with a pen and came back to the classroom. The girl also told the police that she did not tell anyone in school or family that she was pregnant. Police are interrogating several people, including her relatives and local people to find the man who impregnated her.

IANS