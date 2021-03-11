Tantrik performs exorcism ritual on woman patient at Madhya Pradesh hospital

PTI

Ashok Nagar (MP), May 8

A video showing a tantrik performing rituals on a woman in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar district to rid her of ‘evil spirit’ has surfaced.

The incident occurred on Friday night at the district hospital, following which the health authorities said notices will be served to the doctors who were on duty there at that time.

Confirming the incident, the District Hospital’s Civil Surgeon D K Bhargava on Sunday said the staffers reached the medical facility after being informed that some tantrik rituals were being performed on a 65-year-old woman, identified as Kachhiya Bai Ahirwar.

When confronted, the family members entered into an argument with the hospital employees, and said the rituals were necessary as the woman was possessed by an evil spirit, he said.

According to Bhargava, the woman had been admitted to the hospital on Friday night as she had fallen ill after attending a marriage ceremony.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Neeraj Chhari said he was aware of the video.

The doctors who were on duty at that time, will be served notices in connection with the incident, he said, adding that the rituals should not have been performed at the hospital.

In the purported video, the tantrik is seen taking water in his palm and throwing it on the face of the woman by chanting some mantras.