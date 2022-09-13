Targeting gangster-narco-terror nexus, NIA raids 50 sites across Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan

New Delhi, September 12

The National Investigation Agency today said it had conducted raids at 50 locations in Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to dismantle and disrupt the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug syndicates based in India and overseas.

The NIA crackdown comes after the re-registration of two gangster-related cases, which were earlier filed by the Delhi Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on August 26.

The probe agency identified some of the “most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad” who were spearheading and carrying out terror and criminal activities.

The searches were conducted at 50 locations in Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab districts Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar, Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Mohali, Haryana districts Gurugram, Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Sonepat and Jhajjar, and Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh and Ganganagar.

Those covered under the raids included gangsters involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Searches were conducted this morning on the premises belonging to gangsters Goldy Brar (based in Canada), Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Varinder Pratap, alias Kala Rana, Kala Jathedi, Vikram Brar, Gaurav Patyal, alias Lucky Patyal (who was earlier arrested in Armenia).

The other premises covered are associated with gangsters Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal Chaudhary, Tillu Tajpuria, Amit Dagar, Deepak Kumar, alias Tinu, Sandeep, alias Bandar, Umesh, alias Kala, Irfan, alias Cheenu Pahalwan, Ashim, alias Hashim Baba, Sachin Bhanja and their aides.

Goldy Brar and Bhagwanpuria are also involved in the murder of Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 29.

Six pistols, one revolver and one shotgun were seized along with ammunition during the raids, the NIA spokesperson said, adding that drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, details of benami property and threat letters have also been seized.

The raids came after some recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen and professionals, including doctors, were reported. Officials said these gangs were using cyber-space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large. — TNS

Criminal syndicates