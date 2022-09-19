Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 18

The National Investigation Agency today said it had conducted raids at 40 places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case against the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly running training camps to commit terrorist activities and promote enmity on the basis of religion.

Case filed in July by Telangana cops Case initially registered on July 4 at Nizamabad in Telangana

State police arrested four accused — Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Mohd Imran and Mohd Abdul Mobin

The accused were allegedly organising camps to impart training to commit terror acts

Case re-registered on Aug 26

A spokesperson for the probe agency in a statement also said four accused were detained for questioning during the searches carried out at 38 locations in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh.

The NIA official confirmed that incriminating material, including digital devices, documents, two daggers and over Rs 8.31 lakh, was seized during the raids.

The case was initially registered on July 4 at the Nizamabad police station in Telangana and during investigation by the state police, the four accused – Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Mohd Imran and Mohd Abdul Mobin – were arrested. The case was re-registered by the NIA on August 26 to carry forward the probe, the spokesperson said in the statement. Among the 38 locations raided in Telangana, 23 sites were covered at Nizamabad, followed by seven in Jagityal, four in Hyderabad, two in Nirmal and one each in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts. One place each was searched in Kurnool and Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh in the case relating to Kader and 26 other people, the official said, adding that the accused were organising camps to impart training to commit terror acts.

#National Investigation Agency NIA