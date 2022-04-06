Tata Motors says probing the cause on CNG bus catching fire in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Tata Motors today described a CNG bus catching fire in the capital as an unfortunate incident saying they are cooperating in determining the cause of the same.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries to anyone. While we are unable to comment on specifics of pending investigation, we will extend our fullest cooperation to the authorities in identifying the cause,” Tata Motors said as the safety of its public transport vehicle came under scanner.