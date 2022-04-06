Tata Motors says probing the cause on CNG bus catching fire in Delhi

New Delhi, April 6
Tata Motors today described a CNG bus catching fire in the capital as an unfortunate incident saying they are cooperating in determining the cause of the same.
“Fortunately, there were no injuries to anyone. While we are unable to comment on specifics of pending investigation, we will extend our fullest cooperation to the authorities in identifying the cause,” Tata Motors said as the safety of its public transport vehicle came under scanner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid-19: First case of Omicron’s new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai, says BMC; data to be sent for further scrutiny
Woman, a costume designer, who has been infected with 'XE' w...
Kejriwal in Himachal: 30 years to Cong, 17 to BJP, give us 5 and see what actual development means, says Delhi CM at Mandi roadshow
Kejriwal promises corruption-free Himachal
JEE-Main first session postponed to June, second session to July
NTA reschedules dates based on numerous representations rece...
Medical entrance exam NEET on July 17, application process begins
Last date for submission of online application form is May 6