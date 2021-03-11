Tata Sons appoints Campbell Wilson as Air India CEO-MD

New Delhi, May 12
Tata Sons, the new owner of Air India, today announced the appointment of Campbell Wilson as the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of the airline.
Wilson (50) is the CEO of Scoot, the wholly owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. He has 26 years of experience in the aviation industry across full service and low-cost airlines.
In a statement, Tata Sons said, “Delighted to welcome Campbell to Air India. He is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions.” Wilson said it was an honour to be selected to lead the iconic Air India and be a part of the highly respected Tata Group.
In February, former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci was appointed to the post, but he declined to take up the offer following objections by right-wing outfit Swadeshi Jagran Manch.
