Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Randeep Surjewala move adjournment notices in Parliament on Indo-China clash at Tawang

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

The Tawang clash between the Indian and Chinese troops is set to reverberate in Parliament on Tuesday with Congress MPs giving notices to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretary general for adjournment of all proceedings to discuss the national security issue.

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari has given a notice for adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha. Randeep Surjewala gave a suspension of business notice I the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Congress MP Nasir Hussain gave a notice for a short-duration discussion should the chair decline suspension notice.

The party has also demanded that the Prime Minister and Defence Minister make a statement in the House and apprise the nation of the Chinese transgressions into Indian territory across the LAC, since April 2020.

Tewari in his notice said, “I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion. I wish to draw the attention of the Government to the grave border situation with China emerging from the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. These clashes took place at a nullah along the LAC near a point called the Yangtse in Eastern Tawang.”

Tewari said at least six of Indian soldiers had reportedly been injured and taken to Guwahati for treatment.

“There are also concerns about major gaps in military deployment in certain border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. These clashes are in addition to what has been happening in Eastern Ladakh, where despite multiple rounds of talks, 16 in total till November 30, China has vehemently refused to vacate areas it reportedly occupied after the major clash on May 5, 2020. The crises in areas such as Depsang and Demchok remain unresolved. Locals that had hitherto travelled to the Charding La-Nilung Nalla Junction have been denied access by the Chinese.”

Tewari said China has, in the meantime, built substantial military infrastructure all across the Line of Actual Control; China is unwilling to restore the status quo ante in Eastern Ladakh, a situation that puts India at a massive disadvantage.

“I, therefore, urge the Government to inform the House of the situation in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and the overall border situation with China because it concerns India's sovereignty and independence,” he said in the notice.

Surjewala in his notice said the news of unprovoked attempt of incursions into Indian territory in Tawang sector across the LAC by the Chinese raises deep concerns.

“As reported, Chinese troupes clashed with our armed forces in Yangste area in Tawang sector on December 9 with a view to illegally occupying a 17,000-ft peak and over 300 Chinese troupes came unprovoked and with a brazen design to occupy our territory, which was successfully repulsed by our armed forces,” Surjewala said.

He said similar unconfirmed reports of Chinese transgressions are coming from Doklam area.

“It is also well-known that after the Doklam standoff in June 2017, China has constructed all-weather roads and bunkers, which can prove to be a threat to our security in the 'Chicken's Neck' sector.

All these disconcerting reports of Chinese transgressions and illegal occupations require suspension of the business of the House of the day, in order to appraise the House and the nation of the growing Chinese threat to our national security and territorial integrity,” Surjewala said.

Cong MPs who have given notices in Parliament to discuss Tawang

Manish Tewari (Lok Sabha), Randeep Surjewala, Nasir Hussain, Shakti Sinh Gohil, L Hanumanthaiah, Jebi Mather, Rajni Patil, Ranjeet Ranjan.