 Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Randeep Surjewala move adjournment notices in Parliament on Indo-China clash at Tawang : The Tribune India

Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Randeep Surjewala move adjournment notices in Parliament on Indo-China clash at Tawang

Congress demands PM, Defence minister’s statements in Parliament

Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Randeep Surjewala move adjournment notices in Parliament on Indo-China clash at Tawang

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

The Tawang clash between the Indian and Chinese troops is set to reverberate in Parliament on Tuesday with Congress MPs giving notices to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretary general for adjournment of all proceedings to discuss the national security issue.

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari has given a notice for adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha. Randeep Surjewala gave a suspension of business notice I the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Congress MP Nasir Hussain gave a notice for a short-duration discussion should the chair decline suspension notice.

The party has also demanded that the Prime Minister and Defence Minister make a statement in the House and apprise the nation of the Chinese transgressions into Indian territory across the LAC, since April 2020.

Tewari in his notice said, “I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion. I wish to draw the attention of the Government to the grave border situation with China emerging from the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. These clashes took place at a nullah along the LAC near a point called the Yangtse in Eastern Tawang.”

Tewari said at least six of Indian soldiers had reportedly been injured and taken to Guwahati for treatment.

“There are also concerns about major gaps in military deployment in certain border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. These clashes are in addition to what has been happening in Eastern Ladakh, where despite multiple rounds of talks, 16 in total till November 30, China has vehemently refused to vacate areas it reportedly occupied after the major clash on May 5, 2020. The crises in areas such as Depsang and Demchok remain unresolved. Locals that had hitherto travelled to the Charding La-Nilung Nalla Junction have been denied access by the Chinese.”

Tewari said China has, in the meantime, built substantial military infrastructure all across the Line of Actual Control; China is unwilling to restore the status quo ante in Eastern Ladakh, a situation that puts India at a massive disadvantage.

“I, therefore, urge the Government to inform the House of the situation in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and the overall border situation with China because it concerns India's sovereignty and independence,” he said in the notice.

Surjewala in his notice said the news of unprovoked attempt of incursions into Indian territory in Tawang sector across the LAC by the Chinese raises deep concerns.

“As reported, Chinese troupes clashed with our armed forces in Yangste area in Tawang sector on December 9 with a view to illegally occupying a 17,000-ft peak and over 300 Chinese troupes came unprovoked and with a brazen design to occupy our territory, which was successfully repulsed by our armed forces,” Surjewala said.

He said similar unconfirmed reports of Chinese transgressions are coming from Doklam area.

“It is also well-known that after the Doklam standoff in June 2017, China has constructed all-weather roads and bunkers, which can prove to be a threat to our security in the 'Chicken's Neck' sector.

All these disconcerting reports of Chinese transgressions and illegal occupations require suspension of the business of the House of the day, in order to appraise the House and the nation of the growing Chinese threat to our national security and territorial integrity,” Surjewala said.

Cong MPs who have given notices in Parliament to discuss Tawang

Manish Tewari (Lok Sabha), Randeep Surjewala, Nasir Hussain, Shakti Sinh Gohil, L Hanumanthaiah, Jebi Mather, Rajni Patil, Ranjeet Ranjan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

US-based mastermind behind Nakodar cloth merchant's murder; Punjab police solve case with arrest of 3

2
Himachal

Adani group announces shutdown of two cement plants in Himachal Pradesh

3
Brand Connect

Keto Gummies Reviews - Five Best Keto Gummies For Weight Loss In Market! Keto BHB Gummies Shark Tank

4
Punjab

Punjab youth creates ‘imaginary brother’ in US, ‘kills’ him and seeks visa to visit there for his last rites

5
Himachal

Ambuja, ACC cement plants shut operations at Darlaghat, Gagal

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP repatriation: Punjab Governor takes jibe at CM Bhagwant Mann; says had informed in advance

7
Punjab

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

8
Diaspora

Indian-American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

9
Nation

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

10
Nation

Tawang clash: Like in Galwan, China's PLA was planning to set up observation post near Arunachal's Holy waterfalls, says senior Indian army officer

Don't Miss

View All
Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Top News

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...

'Hosting Osama Bin Laden...', Jaishankar's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...


Cities

View All

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman’s murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost ~25 more

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Chandigarh SSP’s repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities’ claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Delhi AIIMS declared ‘tobacco-free zone’, smoking on hospital premises punishable offence

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister’s Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test