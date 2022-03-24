TB prevalence much higher than estimated; Delhi worst, Haryana among high-prevalence states: National survey

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 24

TB burden in India is much higher than previously estimated; a comprehensive national survey conducted after a gap of six decades has shown.

Unveiled today to mark World TB Day, the National TB Prevalence Survey 2019-2021 reveals that the prevalence of microbiologically confirmed pulmonary TB in population aged 15 and above was 316 per lakh in the country, with the highest prevalence of 534 per lakh in Delhi, and the lowest 151 per lakh in Kerala.

WHO had in 2019 estimated 193 per one lakh TB cases in India, with the national survey projecting a much higher burden today at 316 per one lakh.

The prevalence of all forms of TB for all ages in India was 312 per lakh population (286 - 337) for 2021.

The highest prevalence for all forms of TB was 747 per lakh in Delhi and the lowest was 137 in Gujarat.

The prevalence of TB infection among the population aged 15 and above is 31.4%.

Higher prevalence of pulmonary TB was observed in older age groups, males, malnourished, smokers, alcoholics and known diabetics.

The majority (64 per cent) of the symptomatic population did not seek health care services.

The reasons were ignoring the symptoms (68%), not recognising the symptoms as TB (18%), self-treatment (12%) and couldn’t afford to seek care (2%).

Among the 36% of survey participants who sought care for their symptoms, there was equal preference for government and private facilities.

“We should prioritise the interventions in high-prevalence states with focus on screening of elderly, malnourished, diabetics, and implement strategies to reduce the prevalence to notification gap. We have to continue engaging the private sector for increased case notification. We have to focus on health education in the general community for the symptom awareness and to improve the health seeking behaviour of the symptomatic. Further evaluation, to assess the impact of Covid on TB estimates in the high and low burden states is ongoing,” the survey says.

It shows pulmonary TB prevalence in females much lower (154 per lakh) as against males (472 per lakh).

Haryana has the fourth highest prevalence rate at 465 per lakh after Delhi, Rajasthan and UP.

The last survey at the national level was done in 1955-58.